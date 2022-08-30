TS Inter Supply Results 2022: Manabadi Telangana Inter 2nd year results out

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced Intermediate 2nd year or Class 12 Supplementary examination results 2022 today, August 30. Candidates can check TS Inter Supplementary results on the board websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supply results 2022 live updates

According to the official notice, TSBIE is announcing only TS Inter second year Supplementary results today. This is being done to ensure students can participate in the ongoing EAMCET counselling process.

TSBIE held the Intermediate Supplementary examinations from August 1 to 10, 2022 at exam centres across the state.

Mark memos of candidates will be published at the official websites after result declaration.

TSBIE had earlier announced regular results of TS Inter exam. This year, a total of 63.32 % candidates managed to pass the TS Inter 1st year exam and 67.16 % candidates have passed the TS Inter 2nd year exam.

A total of 4,64,892 candidates appeared for the TS Inter 1st year exam and 2,94,378 of them were declared passed. For TS Inter 2nd year a total of 4,42,895 candidates appeared and 2,97,458 students passed the exam.

