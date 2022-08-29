TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Result today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the inter supplementary examination results 2022 today i.e on August 30, 2022 at 9:30 am. Once released, interested candidates who appeared for 2nd year for the inter supplementary examination, will be able to check and download their results from the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the results of only second year students will be declared so that the students can participate in the EAMCET counselling.

TSBIE held the Intermediate Supplementary examinations from August 1 to 10, 2022.

Marks of the candidates will be published at the official websites after result declaration.