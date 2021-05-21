Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared, 5.21 lakh students pass
board exams

TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared, 5.21 lakh students pass

TS SSC Result 2021 declared. Candidates can check Telangana 10th Result on the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:45 PM IST
TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared on bse.telangana.gov.in(HT File)

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana has declared TS SSC Result 2021. The Telangana 10th Result can be checked by all the students who have registered for it on the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. This year the examination was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The marks has been allotted to the students on the basis of internal assessment. The students of Class 10 will be promoted to the next class without exams.

This year as many as 5,21,073 students who had paid their examination fees for the SSC examinations were declared passed. Of them, 2,10,647 students got a GPA of 10 out of 10.

Check Result Here

The Board has decided to give at least the minimum score to each student to pass Class 10 board exams. As per the rule, the students will have to score a minimum of 35 percent in each subject out of 100. Of total assessment, 80 marks are for theory and 20 for formative assessment. Students need at least 28 marks out of 80 in theory.

A total of 5.21 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 examination this year. Students can check for more related details through the official site of the Telangana Board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana ts ssc ts ssc result board exam result tsbse xth mark at bse.telangana.gov.in

Related Stories

board exams

TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 results out, check scores

UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:39 PM IST
board exams

TS SSC Result 2021: BSE Telangana Class 10 result declared, here’s how to check

UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:01 PM IST
board exams

TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared, direct link here

PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP