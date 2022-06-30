Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana Class 10th Result declared, direct link here

TS SSC Result 2022 has been declared. Telangana Class 10th result can be checked by candidates through the direct link given below.
TS SSC Result 2022(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 12:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has declared TS SSC Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for SSC examination can check Telangana Class 10th Result through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Direct link for Telangana SSC results

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has announced the Class 10 board exam results today. The overall pass percentage is .. The Board has not released toppers list this year, both for Class 10 and Class 12. TS SSC Result Live Updates

More than 5 lakh students have appeared for TS SSC examination this year. Candidates who want to check the result can do it through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

TS SSC Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.
  • Click on result link and a new page will open.
  • Press Telangana SSC results 2022 link available on the page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of BSE Telangana.

