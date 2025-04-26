TS SSC Result 2025: Different ways to check BSE Telangana Class 10 results when out

TS SSC Result 2025: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations in March-April and is expected to announce the results next. When announced, students can check their results on the official website and the HT Portal. TS SSC Result 2025: Different ways to check BSE Telangana Class 10 results (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official website to check TS SSC results is bse.telangana.gov.in. In addition to the official website, students will get their results on Hindustan Times.

Students can register on the HT portal for TS SSC or 10th results. By doing it, they will receive an alert on their phones when the result is available on the HT portal.

TS SSC result 2025: Register on HT portal

How to check TS SSC result 2025 on HT Portal when announced?

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams Click on the Telangana board Open the SSC result link Enter the requested login details Submit and view your result

About the exam

BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC exams from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state.

Candidates were allowed to enter the examination centres up to 9:35 a.m. However, the board recommends that they reach the venue by 8:30 a.m., considering the weather and traffic conditions.

The exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, except for First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.

Mobile phones and electronic gadgets were strictly prohibited at examination centres. Students and staff involved in exam duty were also not allowed to use them.

This year, 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC exam, 2,58,895 of whom are boys and 2,50,508 of whom are girls.

The board appointed 2,650 chief superintendents, 2,650 departmental officers and 28,100 invigilators at 2,650 examination centres.

Adequate police bundobust, CRPC 144 section at exam centres on test days, shutdown of Xerox centres during exam, flying and sitting squad teams are among arrangements made by the board to curb any malpractices during the SSC Public examinations.