TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Websites to check BSE Telangana 10th results when out

TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: TS SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations in March-April and will declare the results next. The date and time for TS SSC or 10th results 2025 are not confirmed yet. ...Read More

TS SSC results will be announced at bse.telangana.gov.in. Alternatively, students can check the Telangana 10th results at Hindustan Times.

Students can pre-register on the HT portal for TS SSC or 10th results and receive an alert on their phones when the result is available on the HT portal.

TS SSC result 2025: Register on HT portal

Check live updates on TS SSC results 2025 below.