Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
    Live

    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Websites to check BSE Telangana 10th results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 27, 2025 11:08 AM IST
    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: TS SSC results will be announced at bse.telangana.gov.in. Alternatively, students can check the Telangana 10th results at Hindustan Times.
    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Websites to check BSE Telangana 10th results
    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Websites to check BSE Telangana 10th results

    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: TS SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations in March-April and will declare the results next. The date and time for TS SSC or 10th results 2025 are not confirmed yet. ...Read More

    TS SSC results will be announced at bse.telangana.gov.in. Alternatively, students can check the Telangana 10th results at Hindustan Times.

    Students can pre-register on the HT portal for TS SSC or 10th results and receive an alert on their phones when the result is available on the HT portal.

    TS SSC result 2025: Register on HT portal

    Check live updates on TS SSC results 2025 below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2025 11:05 AM IST

    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: When was the exam held?

    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: The TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. The exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, except for First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.

    Apr 27, 2025 11:04 AM IST

    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: How to check BSE Telangana 10th results on official website when out

    1. Go to bse.telangana.gov.in.
    2. Open the results page.
    3. Click on the SSC result link.
    4. Enter your login details.
    5. Submit and check the result.
    Apr 27, 2025 11:03 AM IST

    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Steps to check TS SSC result 2025 on HT Portal when announced

    Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

    Click on the Telangana board

    Open the SSC result link

    Enter the requested login details

    Submit and view your result

    Apr 27, 2025 11:03 AM IST

    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?

    TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: When announced, students can check the BSE Telangana 10th results on bse.telangana.gov.in. Alternatively, students can check the Telangana 10th results at Hindustan Times.

