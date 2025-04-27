TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Websites to check BSE Telangana 10th results when out
TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: TS SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations in March-April and will declare the results next. The date and time for TS SSC or 10th results 2025 are not confirmed yet. ...Read More
TS SSC results will be announced at bse.telangana.gov.in. Alternatively, students can check the Telangana 10th results at Hindustan Times.
Students can pre-register on the HT portal for TS SSC or 10th results and receive an alert on their phones when the result is available on the HT portal.
TS SSC result 2025: Register on HT portal
TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: When was the exam held?
TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: The TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. The exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, except for First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.
TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: How to check BSE Telangana 10th results on official website when out
- Go to bse.telangana.gov.in.
- Open the results page.
- Click on the SSC result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check the result.
TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Steps to check TS SSC result 2025 on HT Portal when announced
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Click on the Telangana board
Open the SSC result link
Enter the requested login details
Submit and view your result
TS SSC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
When announced, students can check the BSE Telangana 10th results on bse.telangana.gov.in. Alternatively, students can check the Telangana 10th results at Hindustan Times.