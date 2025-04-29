Menu Explore
TS SSC Results 2025 date: Telangana Class 10th results tomorrow at 1 PM, websites to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2025 05:56 PM IST

TS SSC Results 2025 date: Telangana Class 10th results will be out tomorrow at 1 PM. Know the websites to check marks when out.

TS SSC Result 2025 date: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will be announcing the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. When declared, students can check their results on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC result 2025 live updates

TS SSC Results 2025 date: Telangana Class 10th results will be out on April 30 at 1 PM. (Representative image/Sunil Ghosh)
TS SSC Results 2025 date: Telangana Class 10th results will be out on April 30 at 1 PM. (Representative image/Sunil Ghosh)

The other websites to check the results are:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

In addition to the official website, students will get their results on Hindustan Times. Students can register on the HT portal for TS SSC or 10th results. By doing it, they will receive an alert on their phones when the result is available on the HT portal.

As per an official notice, the result will be out on the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad.

BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC exams from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. Candidates were allowed to enter the examination centres up to 9:35 a.m. The exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, except for First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.

This year, 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC exam, 2,58,895 of whom are boys and 2,50,508 of whom are girls.

TS SSC result 2025: How to check results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out

  1. Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download Telangana SSC Results 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSE Telangana.

Get latest news on Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest updates on UP Board 10th Result, UP Board 12th Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
