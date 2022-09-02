TS SSC Supply Results out at bse.telangana.gov.in, know how to check

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has declared the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 today, September 2. Candidate who have appeared for the examination can check the TS SSC Supplementary result in the official website. TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from August 1, 2022 to August 10, 2022.

Candidates can check the TS Supplementary result through their Credentials.

The TS SSC Supplementary result will be available on the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Supply Result 2022: How to Check

Visit the official website at www.bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

On the homepage look for the result link

Key in your log in details

Check and download the result

Keep a copy of the same for your reference

