TSBIE Inter Results 2023:TS Inter result 2023 out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, get link

TSBIE Inter Results 2023:TS Inter result 2023 out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2023 11:35 AM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS INter result 2023.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education released the TS Inter Result 2023 on May 9. Candidates can check the result on the official website at TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

TSBIE announced TS Inter result 2023(HT file)

Around 9 lakh candidates took the exam this year. The TS Intermediate First Year Exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and the Intermediate Second Year Exam was held from March 16 to April 4 at various exam centres throughout the state.

Direct link to check result

Telangana TS Inter Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE.

Click on result link and a new page will open.

Click on TS Inter Results 2023 link available on the page for 1st year or 2nd year.

Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

