UK Board Improvement Result 2023: UBSE 10th, 12th results out, here’s how to check

Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared UK Board Improvement Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 improvement examination can check the results through the official site of UBSE Results at uaresults.nic.in.

UK Board Improvement Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UBSE Results at uaresults.nic.in.

Click on UK Board Improvement Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the improvement results are out, there has been an increase of 06.87 percent in the result of high school and 05.60 percent in intermediate. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 has increased from 85.17 to 92.04 while the intermediate result has increased from 80.98 to 86.57 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UBSE.

