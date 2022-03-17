UP Board 10th, 12th admit cards 2022 released at upmsp.edu.in, how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit cards for UP board for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The UP Board admit card 2022 for Madhyamik (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams are available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

In a notification released by the UP Board on its official website, the board said that the admit cards and roll number have been released for the principals to download. The principals can download the admit cards of their Class 10 and Class 12 students from the official website's school panel for the principal.

School Prinipals can download the Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exam 2022 admit cards by entering the school login details on official website's school panel for the principal.

Students who have registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams 2022 can get their admit cards from the Principal of the schools from where they have applied for the exam.

How School Principals can download UP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards 2022:

Principals should visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in

Then go to the school panel

Enter the school login details

The admit cards for there schools will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit cards