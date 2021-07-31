Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 10th Results 2021 declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link
UP Board 10th Results 2021 declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the class 10th board exam result on its official website at upresults.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:15 PM IST
UP Board exams 2021 declared at upresults.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)

This year a total of 26,09,501 are enrolled for Class 10 exam.

This year the Class 10th, marks will be based on the 50 percent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 percent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10.

Direct link to check the UP board class 10th result on official website

How to check UP Board class 10th result on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board 10th result link

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

This year a total of 26,09,501 are enrolled for Class 10 exam.

This year the Class 10th, marks will be based on the 50 percent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 percent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10.

UP board results can be checked on HT portal

Direct Link to check UP board 10th results on HT Portal

Direct Link to check UP board 12th results on HT Portal

Link to go on page to Check UP board 10th, 12th results on HT Portal

Steps to check UP board results on HT Portal:

Visit the board exams page of Hindustan Times

Click on UP board results link

Click on UP board 10th results link if you want to see 10th results

Click on UP board 12th results link if you want to see 12th results

Key in your credentials and submit

Your results will be declared on screen

up board exams up board result board exams 2021
