UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 result declared on upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 12th Result 2022. The UPMSP Class 12 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

This year a total of 24,11,035 candidates have registered for Class 12 exam out of which 22,50,742 candidates have appeared for the examination. The Class 12 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13, 2022 at various exam centres across the state in offline mode. The examination was conducted by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. UP Board Class 10, 12 Live Updates

Direct link to check UP Board 12th Result 2022 on HT Portal

<strong>Check UP Class 12 Result on Official website</strong>

UP Board 12th Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UP Results on upresults.nic.in.

Click on UP Board 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The downloaded marksheet can be treated as provisional marksheet by candidates. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPMSP.