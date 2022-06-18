UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Intermediate result declared, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 12th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022. UPMSP Intermediate result has been announced by the Board officials. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

The result can also be checked by candidates on the official site of UP Results on upresults.nic.in. The direct link to check result is given below. To check the Class 12 or Intermediate result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Live Updates

Direct link to check UP Board 12th Result on HT Portal

<strong>Direct link to check Class 12 result on official website</strong>

UP Board 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UP Results on upresults.nic.in.

Click on UP Board 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year a total of 24,11,035 candidates have registered for Class 12 exam out of which 22,50,742 candidates have appeared for the examination. The Class 12 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13, 2022 at various exam centres across the state in offline mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.