Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 12th Results 2021 declared, direct link for UP inter exam marks
board exams

UP Board 12th Results 2021 declared, direct link for UP inter exam marks

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the class 12th result on its official website at upresults.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:14 PM IST
UP Board 12th result declared at upresults.nic.in(HT PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the class 12th result on its official website. All the concerned candidates of Class 12th UP Board can check their results on the official website at upresults.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check the class 12th UP board result on official website

The result is available on the official websites. Candidates should keep their admit cards ready to check results

UP Board class 12th result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of the UP Board at upresults.nic.in

Click on the UP Board Class 12th result link

Key in your credentials and submit

Check your result and keep the copy for future reference

UP board results can be checked on HT portal too.

Direct Link to check UP board 12th results on HT Portal

Direct Link to check UP board 10th results on HT Portal

Link to go on page to Check UP board 10th, 12th results on HT Portal

Steps to check UP board results on HT Portal:

Visit the board exams page of Hindustan Times

Click on UP board results link

Click on UP board 10th results link if you want to see 10th results

Click on UP board 12th results link if you want to see 12th results

Key in your credentials and submit

A total of 29,94,312 candidates have registered for UPMSP Class 12th exams this year.

This year, the UP board’s class 10, 12 examinations were cancelled due to COVID-19outbreak.

For intermediate (class 12) students, the board will consider 50% marks obtained by them in class 10, 40% in class 11, and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12.

For intermediate (class 12), 26,10,316 students were registered. Of these, 25,17,658 were regular and 92,658 were private students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board exams up board result board exams 2021 up board 10th results up board 12th result
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP