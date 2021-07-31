UP Board 12th Results 2021 declared, direct link for UP inter exam marks
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the class 12th result on its official website. All the concerned candidates of Class 12th UP Board can check their results on the official website at upresults.nic.in.
Here is the direct link to check the class 12th UP board result on official website
The result is available on the official websites. Candidates should keep their admit cards ready to check results
UP Board class 12th result 2021: How to check
Visit the official website of the UP Board at upresults.nic.in
Click on the UP Board Class 12th result link
Key in your credentials and submit
Check your result and keep the copy for future reference
UP board results can be checked on HT portal too.
Steps to check UP board results on HT Portal:
Visit the board exams page of Hindustan Times
Click on UP board results link
Click on UP board 10th results link if you want to see 10th results
Click on UP board 12th results link if you want to see 12th results
Key in your credentials and submit
A total of 29,94,312 candidates have registered for UPMSP Class 12th exams this year.
This year, the UP board’s class 10, 12 examinations were cancelled due to COVID-19outbreak.
For intermediate (class 12) students, the board will consider 50% marks obtained by them in class 10, 40% in class 11, and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12.
For intermediate (class 12), 26,10,316 students were registered. Of these, 25,17,658 were regular and 92,658 were private students.