UP Board class 10th result out: 88.18% Percent pass

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the class results. All the concerned candidates can check their result though the official websites at , upmsp.edu.in.

This year a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, out of which 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams.

The pass percentage in the UP board Class 10 results 2022 is 88.18 percent. Girls have outshined boys with pass percentage of 91.69% compared to boys pass percent 85.25%.

Prince Patel of Kanpur Nagar, who studied Anubhav Inter College in Murlipur, scored 586 out of 600 in his high school final exams. He is the State topper.

Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur Nagar secured second position . Both girls received 585 out of 600 marks.

Last year, for the first time in UPMSP's 100-year history, there was a 100% pass rate. The board of directors had agreed to promote everyone.

