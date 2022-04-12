Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Class 12 English exam tomorrow in 24 districts
board exams

UP Board Class 12 English exam tomorrow in 24 districts

Following a paper leak, the English exam was cancelled for these students by the state government.
UP Board Class 12 English exam tomorrow in 24 districts(HT File)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 08:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the English paper for Class 12 final exam students in 24 districts on Wednesday, April 13.

Following a paper leak, the English exam was cancelled for these students by the state government. 

The districts in which the exam was cancelled following the paper leak are: Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

Following the incident, Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director (Secondary Education) said that the exam was cancelled in 24 districts on “suspicion of paper leak” of series 316 ED and 316 EI of Intermediate English exam in Ballia and as these series of question papers that were meant for these 24 districts.

The exam for the other districts were conducted as per schedule. 

Reportedly, a total of 24 people have been held following the incident so far.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP