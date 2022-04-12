UP Board Class 12 English exam tomorrow in 24 districts

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the English paper for Class 12 final exam students in 24 districts on Wednesday, April 13.

Following a paper leak, the English exam was cancelled for these students by the state government.

The districts in which the exam was cancelled following the paper leak are: Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

Following the incident, Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director (Secondary Education) said that the exam was cancelled in 24 districts on “suspicion of paper leak” of series 316 ED and 316 EI of Intermediate English exam in Ballia and as these series of question papers that were meant for these 24 districts.

The exam for the other districts were conducted as per schedule.

Reportedly, a total of 24 people have been held following the incident so far.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

