UP Board Exam Date 2024 Live: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th time tables latest updates

UPMSP UP board Exam 2024 Date Live Updates: UP board Class 10, 12 final exam date sheets or time tables are awaited. As informed by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) in its examination calendar, UP board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exams are expected to begin in February. Detailed date sheets will be released on the website upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam Date 2024 Live: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th time tables (HT File Photo)

Practical exam dates of UP board have been announced.

For UP board exams 2024, a total of 55,08,206 students have completed the registration process. The number is lower compared to 2023, when 58,84,634 students registered for the board exam.

