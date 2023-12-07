Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the UP Board Eam 2024 timetable. The Class 10, and 12 board examination in the state will begin on February 22 and end on March 9, 2023. UP Board Exam Date 2024 Live Updates UP Board Exam 2024 timetable: UPMSP 10th, 12th datesheet released, check dates here

The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

UPMSP 10th board exam will begin with Hindi and Primary Hindi subjects and the Class 12 board exam with Military science subject in the first shift. In the second shift on the first day, the Class 10 Commerce subject exam will be conducted and Class 12 Hindi and General Hindi will be conducted.

This year a total of 55,08,206 students have applied for 2024 final exams, down from 58,84,634 last year.

The pre-board practical exam for class 12th will be conducted at the school level by the middle school principals from January 5 to January 12, 2024. The UP Board class 12th practical examination will be conducted in two phases from January 25 to February 1 and from February 2 to February 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.

Check Class 10, 12 datesheet here