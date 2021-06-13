UP Board exams 2021: No merit list will be declared this year, says CM

In a meeting with officials here on Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adiyanath said following cancellation of UP Board Class 10 and 12 examination due to Covid, no merit list would be declared.

It was decided that students of these classes must be given an opportunity to appear in exams when conditions improved so that they may get a fair chance to increase their marks. Presently marks would be awarded largely on the basis of scores obtained in the previous class and the pre-board exams held earlier.

Speaking on the issue, an official of the secondary education department said, "We are giving an option to students that if they are not satisfied with the marks for the cancelled exam, the board will allow them to appear in the said exam next year when high school and intermediate examinations will be held."

To note, the state government has scrapped the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams this year due to Covid-19. A committee has been formed under additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla to hold meetings with various stakeholders and work out modalities to award marks to students for cancelled examinations.

About 4,000 suggestions have been received from parents, teachers, educationists and general public regarding the determination of marks. Many constructive suggestions are also from students.

Discussions regarding logical determination of marks for 5.6 million (56,04,628 to be precise) UP board examinees are in the final phase. Discussions were held on 40 subjects of High School and 106 subjects of Intermediate, said Shukla.

In fact, meetings and discussions have been going on in the secondary education department for the past several days.

On June 5, a meeting was held between senior level officers of the secretariat and directorate of the secondary education department. On June 7, a meeting was held through video conferencing with all the education officers of the state as well as educationists and representatives of various associations.

On June 8, virtual discussions were held with various Members of Legislative Council from teachers’ constituencies. On June 9, again a virtual meeting was held with the representatives of Uttar Pradesh Principals’ Association, Government Teachers’ Association, Secondary Teachers’ Association and Vocational Teachers’ Association.

This year, a total of 29,94,312 candidates from 27,808 schools are involved at the high school level, and 26,10,316 candidates from 17,697 colleges at the intermediate level. In this way, detailed discussions were held for the process of determining marks for 56,04,628 candidates.

There are 40 subjects at High School level and 106 subjects at Intermediate level.

It was discussed how those high school students who had applied as private candidates or had passed Class 9 from other boards or were prisoners in jail who had been exempted from registration in Class 9 would be awarded marks.

Similarly, in the Intermediate examination, candidates of correspondence course, agriculture stream, vocational stream, ITI passed candidates appearing only in Hindi subject for the equivalence of Intermediate or prisoner candidates detained in jails who had been exempted from registration in Class 11 or private candidates were also discussed.

The committee will submit its detailed report to the government and the final decision regarding the logical determination of marks will be taken at the higher level.