UP Board Exams 2022: Practicals of 1 lakh ‘left out’ 12th students from May 17

Around 1.05 lakh students who failed to appear in their Intermediate practical examination-2022 of the UP Board have been given another chance.
Published on May 13, 2022 06:16 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

Now, the practical examinations of all such students who missed them – due to any reason – will be conducted from May 17 to 20.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla confirmed the development and said that students concerned should immediately contact principals of their respective schools and appear in the practical examination between the specified dates.

Thereafter no further opportunity will be provided to students who had missed their Class 12 practical exams to appear in practical examinations, he added.

All the information related to practical examination and appointment letters of examiners who are to conduct these practical exams have been uploaded on the portal of respective schools. Along with this, they have also been uploaded separately on the portal of the District Inspector of School (DIOSs) and the respective regional offices of UP Board located in Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Intermediate (class 12) practical examinations-2022 of UP Board students were held across the state from April 20 in two phases: From April 20 to April 27 and April 28 to May 4, at around 7,200 centres located in different districts of the state.

For the first time, around 20 lakh Class 12 students did not appear in the practical exams in their own schools. According to the UP Board’s decision, the students appeared in the practical exams in the schools where they had appeared for the written examination this year. A total of 10,000 teachers had been assigned duties for the practical exams.

