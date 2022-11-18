UP Board Exams 2023: Where, how to download UPMSP Class 10th, 12th date sheet

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) will announce dates for UP board Class 10th and Class 12th exams 2023 in due course of time. UP board exam 2023 date sheet or time tables for classes 10 and 12 will be published on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in. Students can also contact their schools for the date sheets.

When published, candidates can download UP board exam 2023 date sheet or time table by following these steps.

How to download UP board exam 2023 date sheet

Go to upmsp.edu.in. Go to the updates and downloads section of the website. Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet. Download it and take a printout.

This year, over 58 lakh candidates will appear in Uttar Pradesh board examinations.

A total of 58,67,329 students have registered for UP board 10th, 12th exams 2023, which is 6.74 lakh more students compared to 2022.

Of the total registered students, 31,16,458 are from Class 10 and 27,50,871 are from Class 12.

UPMSP has recently published model question papers for Class 10 final exam on upmsp.edu.

Model paper PDFs are available for a majority of Class 10 subjects. For the remaining subjects of Class 10 and subjects of Classes 9, 11 and 12, the board is likely to publish model question papers soon.