UP Board Result 2023: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results at upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishadwill release UP Board Result 2023 for scrutiny examination on July 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny examination can check the results on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2023: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results

The official notice has been shared by Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parisad(UP BOARD) on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023.”

As per the notice shared by Dibyakant Shukla, the Class 10, 12 scrutiny exam results will be declared for 24,557 candidates, with the highest number of candidates from Prayagraj (8579), followed by Varanasi (5418), Meerut (5294), Gorakhpur(2779) and Bareilly (2487).

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

