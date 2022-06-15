UP Board Result: Give prior info about result declaration date, CM to officials

UP Board Results 2022: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that UP Board examinees must be waiting for their exam results. At a Team 9 meeting, CM told the officials that the result of UP board examinations should be declared on time. He further said that prior information about the declaration of the results must be given to the parents / examinees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, a WhatsApp message saying Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on June 9 at 12:30 pm turned out to be fake. The board is yet to take a decision on result date and time, an official of the Uttar Pradesh Education Department had said.

UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13. A total of 51,92,689 students registered but only 47,75,749 students out of them had appeared in the exams.

In high school (class 10) , 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates had appeared in the exams while in intermediate (class 12) 22,50,742 out of the total registered 24,11,035 students had appeared in them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON