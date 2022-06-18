UP Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12 results today

The result of the UP Board High School and Intermediate exams 2022, conducted by the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board, Prayagraj will be announced today.

The result of high school and intermediate will be declared at 2 pm and 4 pm respectively. The results will be declared by Sarita Tiwari, director, secondary education and chairman, Board of Secondary Education in Prayagraj.

This year 51,92,616 students were registered in the board exams. The results can be checked on the websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Both High School and intermediate exam - 2022 was conducted between March 24 to April 12. Total 27,81,645 candidates were registered in High School examination out of which 25,20,634 appeared in the examination

While in Intermediate Exam 2022, total 24,10,971 candidates were registered out of which 22,37,578 candidates appeared.

Evaluation of written answer sheets of High School and Intermediate was done between April 23 to May 7.

Despite watertight security arrangements, the Class 12th UP board English paper leaked from Ballia district. The said exam was cancelled in several districts and was held later.