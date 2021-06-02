UP Inter exams: State govt to seek Covid report from DMs before final decision

The state government will seek detailed report from all district magistrates on the COVID-19 situation in their respective districts before taking a final decision on UP Board class 12 intermediate examinations.

“After assessing the report by DMs, the decision will be taken in a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, a day after CBSE and CISCE boards announced to cancel their class 12 exams.

"Once we get elaborate report from district magistrates, we will be able to assess the situation better and take a call on UP board intermediate class 12 exam," Sharma said.

"It will take 2 to 3 days to take any final decision," said Sharma, who is also minister for secondary education.

He said, "The CBSE has a concept of mid-term examination. So, they have an advantage to bank on the marks obtained by students. We don't have this mid-term exam.”

There are nearly 2.6 million students registered to appear in class 12 UP board exams. The UP board has already cancelled class 10 high school examination on Saturday.

Around 3 million students had registered for high school exam.

Keep students’ health in mind, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday appealed to chief ministers and education ministers of other states to take decision in interest of students.

She tweeted, "Like CBSE, the state boards should also listen to the students, parents, teachers and must take student friendly decisions regarding the 12th examination."

"I appeal to the chief ministers, education ministers of the state to give importance to the voices of students and consider students’ health while taking a decision," her tweet reads.

Cancel UP board exam also: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted on the issue, "Finally the insensitive BJP government had to bow down to the pressure of the examinees-parents and had to take the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exam. Now on this basis, the examination of other state boards should also be cancelled." He stressed on to his old demand no examination without vaccination.