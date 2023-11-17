UPMSP UP Board Exam 2024: Practical exam date released, to be held in two sessions

The UP Board class 12th practical examination dates have been announced. According to the notification, the UP Board class 12th examination will be conducted in two phases from January 25 to February 1 and from February 2 to February 9.

UP Board class 12th practical exam to be conducted from Jan 25 to Feb 9(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first phase of the UP Board Practical examination from January 25 to February 1 will be held for Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase of the UP Board practical examination from February 2 to February 9 will be conducted for Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Like last year, the high school practical examination will be conducted on the basis of internal assessment ( project work) at the school level. The High school candidates can contact the principal of their forwarding center and ensure the process of appearing in the practical exam.

The marks of the practical examination will be uploaded through the school principal on the council's website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pre-board practical exam for the class 12th will be conducted at the school level by the middle school principals from January 5 to January 12, 2024.

The annual examination of classes 9th and 11th and the pre-board written exam of classes 10 and 12th will be conducted at the school level by the principals between January 13 and January 22, 2024.