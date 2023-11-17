UP board Intermediate practical exam 2024 schedule announced, to be held in two phases

UP board Intermediate practical exam 2024 schedule: An official press release by the Office Secretary of the Council of Secondary Education, UP, announced the schedule for the intermediate practical examinations to be conducted in 2024. The first phase would be held from January 25, 2024 to February 01, 2024 and the second phase of the practical exam will be held from February 2, 2024 to February 9, 2024.(File photo)

According to the press release, the practical examination would be conducted in two phases as per a schedule decided for the districts in the state. The first phase would be held from January 25, 2024 to February 01, 2024 for the divisions Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti.

The second phase of the practical exam will be held from February 2, 2024 to February 9, 2024 for the following divisions: Aligarh, Meerut, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

The press release informed that like last year, practical examinations of high school would be based on the project work at the school level. Additionally, it was also informed that the class 12 pre-board practical examination to be conducted at the school level will be held from January 5, 2024 to January 12, 2024.

The annual examinations of classes 9 and 11 and the pre-board examinations of classes 10 and 12 will be held between January 13, 2024 to January 22, 2024, informed the official press release by UP Council of Secondary Education.