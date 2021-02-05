Home / Education / Board Exams / Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8
board exams

Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8

The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash issued an order on Thursday stating that the schools across the state will re-open on February 8 for Classes 6 to 9 and 11.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Representational image.(File photo)

Schools in Uttarakhand for students of Classes 6 to 9 and will open from February 8 after a gap of 10 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash issued an order on Thursday stating that the schools across the state will re-open on February 8 for Classes 6 to 9 and 11.

The order also stated the guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19.

"Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents," the order stated.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand re-opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of class 10 and 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand school school reopening
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP