WB 12th HS result 2022: WBCHSE Class 12 result declared, direct link here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared WB 12th HS result 2022. The WBCHSE Class 12 result has been declared by the Board officials at the press conference that was conducted. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik examination can check the result through the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in. The direct link is also available on wbresults.nic.in.

Candidates can also check their result through mobile app and through SMS as well. The direct link to check the result is given below. To check the result on website, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. WB Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates

Direct link to check Class 12 Result on HT Portal

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

WB 12th HS result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Click on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022. The marksheets will be available from June 20, 2022 onwards.

