Class 12 board exams conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is now over and the board is now conducting evaluation of answer sheets. Once the evaluation process ends, WB HS result 2023 date and time will be announced on the board website, wbchse.wb.gov.in. WB 12th results will also be available on wbresults.nic.in.

WB 12th Result 2023: When, where to check WBCHSE HS results

Students can check their board exam results using roll number and/or any other required details. The board will hold a press conference to announce these results after which the result link will be activated.

WB HS Result 2023 Date: Official Update

As per the latest information, West Bengal Class 12 or HS results may be declared by the last week of May or the first week of June. The evaluation work of answer sheets of 60 subjects is underway.

Date and time for of results declaration will be communicated to students.

On the result day, students can check their scorecards online. Physical copies of marks sheets will be distributed later.

The board will share names of toppers, pass percentage, etc. in the result press conference.

