WB Madhyamik results topper list 2022: Arnab, Raunak tops West Bengal 10th exam

WB Madhyamik results topper list 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the toppers name and other details below. 
Published on Jun 03, 2022 09:32 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WB Madhyamil 10th Result Toppers List 2022. The Class 10 result was announced on June 3, 2022 by Board President. Candidates who have appeared for WB Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. 

This year, Arnab Gharai from Bankura nd Rounak Mondol from East Burdwan has topped the examination with 693 marks. Mousiki Sarkar from Malda stood 2nd with 692 marks. WB Board Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates

Apart from the official websites, candidates can check the result on their mobile through SMS as well.  All the appeared candidates will have to send SMS as WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. The result will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number.

WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exams from March 7 to 16, after a year’s gap. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. The examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBBSE. 

