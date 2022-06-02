WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result live updates: 10th results on June 3

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result live updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik (Class 10) final exam results on June 2. Results will be published at 9 am and after that, students can check it on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, West Bengal Class 10 results will also be available on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal from 10 am onwards.

WB Madhyamik result on HT portal

WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exams from March 7 to 16, after a year’s gap. Last year, the exam was canceled in view of COVID-19.

During the result announcement, WBBSE is likely to release details like toppers’ names, pass percentage, etc. among others. Get all the latest updates here.