Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th results 2021 declared, 100% pass
board exams

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th results 2021 declared, 100% pass

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th results 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the Madhyamik or class 10th result at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:42 AM IST
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020.(HT file)

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th results 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on July 20 announced the Madhyamik or class 10th results. All the concerned students can check their results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhymik exam. A total of 79 students have scored 697 marks. This year the pass percentage is 100 per cent.

How to check Madhyamik class 10th result

Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in

On the home page click on the link given to check the class 10th result

Enter the login details- roll number and date of birth.

Click on the submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbbse class 10 results wbbse board result wbbse result
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP