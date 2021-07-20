WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th results 2021 declared, 100% pass

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th results 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on July 20 announced the Madhyamik or class 10th results. All the concerned students can check their results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhymik exam. A total of 79 students have scored 697 marks. This year the pass percentage is 100 per cent.

How to check Madhyamik class 10th result

Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in

On the home page click on the link given to check the class 10th result

Enter the login details- roll number and date of birth.

Click on the submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference