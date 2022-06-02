West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2022 on June 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in West Bengal can check the result on HT Portal where the result link will be available soon after declaration.

The result on HT Portal can be checked on June 3 from 10 am onwards. The steps to check the result on HT Portal is given below.

West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check Class 10 Result on HT Portal

Visit the official page of Hindustan Times on hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education section and then go to Board exam section.

Now press WB Class 10 Result 2022 link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the roll number and other details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from HT Portal, the result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in. The other result websites are wbresults.nic.in. Also, candidates can receive the result through SMS. Candidates will have to send SMS as WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBBSE.

