West Bengal Board HS class 12th results 2023: 89.25% students pass WBCHSE 12th exam

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced Class 12 or Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik final examination result on May 24. Candidates can check their results from the official website at wbresults.nic.in. WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates

West Bengal Board HS class 12th results 2023

West Bengal class 12th marks sheet will be distributed among the head of Institutes or their authorised representatives on May 31.

This year the overall pass percentage is 89.25 percent. A total of 824891 candidates have appeared for Class 12 board exam out of which 737807 candidates have passed the examination. Within 57 days following the end of the exams, the West Bengal board HS results are announced. For the first time, the board provided a QR code on the mark sheet. From May 31 and June 15, candidates can submit applications for scrutiny.

East Midnapur districts has achieved the highest pass percentage among all districts of 95.75%.

Direct link to check WS HS results

West Bengal class 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the class 12th result link

Key in your login details and click on submit

Check the result and download the page

Take print out for future reference

In 2022, the overall pass percentage in WBCHSE HS examination was 88.44%. A total of 744655 candidates had enrolled for the WBCHSE class 12th exam, out of which 720862 had appeared. A total of 636875 candidates passed the WB 12th examination.

Last year, 90.19% of boys passed the West Bengal class 12th examination, and a total of 86.9% of girls candidates passed the examination.