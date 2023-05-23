Home / Education / Board Exams / WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: WB Board Class 12 results releasing tomorrow
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: WB Board Class 12 results releasing tomorrow

board exams
Published on May 23, 2023 05:33 PM IST

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: WB Board Class 12 results will be announced on May 24, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 Live Updates
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 Live Updates(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 on May 24, 2023. The WB Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared at 12 noon and candidates can check their results from 12.30 pm onwards. 

The Class 12 result link will be available at wbresults.nic.in and hindustantimes.com. 

The original marksheet, pass certificate and related documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions or their authorised representative on May 31, 2023 from 11 am onwards through distribution camps. 

West Bengal Class 12 board examination this year was conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 23, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    WB Board result: Details about original marksheets 

    The original marksheet, pass certificate and related documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions or their authorized representative on May 31, 2023 from 11 am onwards through distribution camps.

  • May 23, 2023 05:42 PM IST

    West Bengal HS result 2023: How to check scores 

    Visit the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in. 

    Click on WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • May 23, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    WBCHSE 12th result 2023: Where to check 

    WBCHSE 12th result 2023 can be checked on wbresults.nic.in. The result link will also be available on hindustantimes.com.

  • May 23, 2023 05:33 PM IST

    WBCHSE 12 result 2023 date and time 

    Date: May 24, 2023

    Time: 12 noon 

