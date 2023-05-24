WB HS Result 2023: How to check WBCHSE 12th result on HT portal

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will soon announce WB HS results 2023. The official time for announcement of results is 12 pm and students can check their marks on wbresults.nic.in 12:30 pm onwards. In addition to the official website, these results will also be available on Hindustan Times. WB HS result 2023 live updates. WB HS result 2023 today on HT portal

Around 8 lakh students are waiting for Higher Secondary results and it is possible that the official website could become slow once the link is added there, as many students will be visiting the site at the same time in order to get their results. In case a student faces a problem in checking marks on wbresults.nic.in can visit hindustantimes.com as an alternative and faster way to view scores.

Here is the direct link to check WB HS result 2023 on Hindustan Times. Students can also pre-register to get an update when results are available on HT portal.

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2023 on HT portal

To check WBCHSE results on HT portal, students have to use their board exam roll numbers.

How to check WB 12th result 2023 on HT portal

Go to the link given above. Fill the login/registration form. Check your result/register and get update when HS results are hosted on the HT portal.

The West Bengal board conducted the Class 12 final exam in March. As informed by the board, schools can collect hard copies of marks sheets and pass certificates from 11 am on May 31.