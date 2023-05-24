Home / Education / Board Exams / WBCHSE to announce West Bengal board HS results 2023 today

WBCHSE to announce West Bengal board HS results 2023 today

ByHT Education Desk
May 24, 2023 08:03 AM IST

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023: West Bengal board Class 12th results will be out at 12 pm and students can check marks from 12:30 pm on wbresults.nic.in.

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is going to announce Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th board exam result 2023 today, May 24, 2023. After the official announcement, students can check their marks on wbresults.nic.in. WB HS result 2023 live updates.

WBCHSE West Bengal board WB HS results 2023 today on wbresults.nic.in(HT file)

Apart from the official website, students can also check their marks on hindustantimes.com.

WB HS Result 2023 on HT portal.

The official time for announcement of Higher Secondary results is 12 pm and students can check their marks 12:30 pm onwards.

How to check WB HS result 2023

  1. Go to wbresults.nic.in or the HT portal link given above.
  2. Go to WBCHSE 12th results page.
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit.
  4. Check and download your result.

Schools can collect marks sheets and certificates of their students from May 31, 11 am at distribution camps set-up across the state.

WBCHSE conducted Class 12 board exams from March 14 to 27, in which around 8 lakh students have appeared.

