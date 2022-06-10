West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022: WBCHSE HS result announced

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022 on June 10, 2022. The WBCHSE HS result link is available below. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the result on the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in. WB HS result 2022 live updates

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result link will also be available on wbresults.nic.in. The Class 12 result will be published through a press conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th Floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.

<strong>Official link to check West Bengal Class 12 result&nbsp;</strong>

Direct link to check West Bengal 12th results on HT portal

The students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Click on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the result through the official site of WBCHSE.