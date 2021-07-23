Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal Madrasah, Alim, Fazil exam result: Know how to check

High Madrasah, Alim, & Fazil Examination - 2021 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will be formally published on Friday 23rd July, 2021 at 11.00 a.m, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education has notified.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The result will be available on result.wbbme.org.

"It may kindly noted that this year candidates will access their result by giving their registration number and published after 12.00 noon on 23.07.2021," the Board has informed candidates.

WB Madrasah exam result: Know how to check

Go to the official website, result.wbbme.org

Click on the result link

Enter the roll number and other details

Submit the details

Download the result copy

