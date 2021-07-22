WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 Live: Result declared, direct link here

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2021 has been declared. The WB Class 12 result for all streams- Arts, Commerce, and Science has been declared at the press conference. The overall pass percentage is 97.69 percent. The direct link to check the result is available below.

All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorized representatives can collect the HS marksheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on July 23, 2021. The marksheets will be distributed to 52 distribution centres and 4 regional offices.

This year around 8.5 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams in the state. The examination for Uccha Madhyamik was cancelled this year due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.