West Bengal10th Madhyamik result 2021 declared, check marks at wbbse.wb.gov.in

West Bengal10th Madhyamik result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the WB Class 10 Result 2021. West Bengal class 10th results can be checked on the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
West Bengal class 10th result 2021 declared at wbresults.nic.in.(HT file)

West Bengal10th Madhyamik result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on July 20 has declared the WB Class 10 Result 2021. Candidates who have registered for West Bengal class 10th exams can check their results on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This year the class 10th Madhyamik exams were cancelled by the state due to the covid 19 situation in the country. The result are based on the 50: 50 criteria. As per the formula decided by the state, 50% weightage has been given to annual examination marks of class 9th and 50 percentage to marks obtained in the internal assessment in the class 10th.

Direct link to check WB 10th results

Steps to check class 10th west Bengal result

Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the WBBSE 10th Result 2021 link

Key in your credentials and login

YOur WBBSE class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

