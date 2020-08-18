e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC Recruitment 2020: 84 vacancies for lecturers notified, check details

BPSC Recruitment 2020: 84 vacancies for lecturers notified, check details

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before September 7, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Recruitment 2020.
BPSC Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday released an official notification for the recruitment of Lecturers on its official website. The online registration process will begin on August 19, 2020.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before September 7, 2020. The last date for remitting online application fee is September 11, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 84 vacancies of Lecturers in various departments. Out of which, 29 vacancies are for Lecturer (Chemistry), 28 for Humanity (Economics), and 27 for Physics.

Educational Qualification:

1. Physics: A candidate should have a Master’s degree in science (Physics) subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level.

2. Chemistry: A candidate should have a Master’s degree in science (Chemistry) subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level.

3. Economics: A candidate should have a Master’s degree in Humanities (Economics) subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification for Physics, Chemistry, and Economics.

tags
top news
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
KC Venugopal demands ‘high-level inquiry’ in a letter to Mark Zuckerberg
KC Venugopal demands ‘high-level inquiry’ in a letter to Mark Zuckerberg
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
BJP chief Nadda hails Supreme Court verdict on PM CARES, targets Rahul Gandhi
BJP chief Nadda hails Supreme Court verdict on PM CARES, targets Rahul Gandhi
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine: China
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine: China
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In