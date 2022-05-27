BSEB 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2022 scrutiny begins, here’s how to apply

Bihar School Examination Board has started the BSEB 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2022 scrutiny process. The scrutiny process is for those candidates who are not satisfied with their BSEB Class 12 compartment results. Such candidates can apply online through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the scrutiny round is till June 2, 2022, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through these simple steps given below.

BSEB 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the "Scrutiny Apply For Inter Compart Cum Special Exam 2022" link

Enter your application id and registration number.

Choose the subject that you want to apply for scrutiny and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and your application will be submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The intermediate compartmental result was declared on May 25, 2022. The compartmental and special examinations was conducted from April 25 (Monday) till May 4, 2022. This year, the exams was held in two seating — seating 1 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and seating 2 between 1:45 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

