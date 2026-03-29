BSEB Class 10 topper Pushpanjali Kumari to get ₹2 lakh cash prize, laptop

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced a range of cash rewards and incentives for Class 10 (matric) toppers, with the state government doubling the prize money this year to encourage academic excellence. The top rank holders in the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exam will earn up to ₹2 lakh, laptops, and monthly scholarships to support their future studies. (ANI)

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The first rank holder will receive ₹2 lakh prize money, while the second and third rank holders will be awarded ₹1.5 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively. In addition to the cash prizes, the top 10 candidates will be given a laptop, a certificate of appreciation, and a medal, recognising their academic achievement.

The top three rank holders will also receive Kindle e-book readers along with laptops, aimed at supporting their future studies, the Mint reported. Students securing ranks from fourth to tenth will receive cash awards ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, along with laptops, ensuring that high performers beyond the top three are also rewarded.

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The Bihar government has also introduced financial support through scholarships. Under the Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship scheme, Class 10 toppers will receive a monthly scholarship of ₹2,000 during their higher secondary education. The amount will be directly transferred to students’ accounts, helping them pursue further studies without financial constraints, the report noted.

Officials said the enhanced rewards reflect the state’s focus on promoting education and recognising merit, with incentives now extending beyond one-time cash prizes to sustained academic support.

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