BSEB Class 10 topper Pushpanjali Kumari to get ₹2 lakh cash prize, laptop
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced a range of cash rewards and incentives for Class 10 (matric) toppers, with the state government doubling the prize money this year to encourage academic excellence.
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The first rank holder will receive ₹2 lakh prize money, while the second and third rank holders will be awarded ₹1.5 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively. In addition to the cash prizes, the top 10 candidates will be given a laptop, a certificate of appreciation, and a medal, recognising their academic achievement.
The top three rank holders will also receive Kindle e-book readers along with laptops, aimed at supporting their future studies, the Mint reported. Students securing ranks from fourth to tenth will receive cash awards ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, along with laptops, ensuring that high performers beyond the top three are also rewarded.
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The Bihar government has also introduced financial support through scholarships. Under the Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship scheme, Class 10 toppers will receive a monthly scholarship of ₹2,000 during their higher secondary education. The amount will be directly transferred to students’ accounts, helping them pursue further studies without financial constraints, the report noted.
Officials said the enhanced rewards reflect the state’s focus on promoting education and recognising merit, with incentives now extending beyond one-time cash prizes to sustained academic support.
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Class 10 topper Pushpanjali Kumari aspires to become a scientist
Pushpanjali Kumari, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, emerged as one of the toppers in the BSEB Class 10 examination with 492 marks (98.4%). The daughter of a mathematics teacher, she has consistently performed well academically as per her family, and expressed pride in topping from what she described as a “topper’s school.” She aspires to become a scientist and has a keen interest in science, while also enjoying activities such as dancing and painting, she told NDTV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More