Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: BSEB Matric results declared, website down

The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 on March 29, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of Bihar Board results at results.biharboardonline.com. However, the website is down as of now. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: BSEB Matric results declared at results.biharboardonline.com, direct link here

The Matric results can also be checked at matricbiharboard.com. The Class 10 results can also be checked at HT Portal. Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE Updates

The Class 10 board exam results was announced by State Education Minister, Sunil Kumar at the press conference held by the Board officials.

Along with the results, the Minister also announced the pass percentage, toppers, district-wise performance, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details.

This year a total of 15,12,687 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 7,85,726 were girls and 726961 were boys.