Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: BSEB Matric results declared, website down
The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 on March 29, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of Bihar Board results at results.biharboardonline.com. However, the website is down as of now.
The Matric results can also be checked at matricbiharboard.com. The Class 10 results can also be checked at HT Portal. Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE Updates
The Class 10 board exam results was announced by State Education Minister, Sunil Kumar at the press conference held by the Board officials.
Along with the results, the Minister also announced the pass percentage, toppers, district-wise performance, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details.
This year a total of 15,12,687 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 7,85,726 were girls and 726961 were boys.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of Bihar Board at results.biharboardonline.com.
2. Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 17 to February 25, 2026.
The exams were held in two shifts. The first shift started at 9:30 am and the second shift started at 2 pm. Students were allowed to enter the exam venue 30 minutes before the exams started. The board recommended students to reach the exam venue one hour before the exams started. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bihar Board.
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