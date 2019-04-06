bsebresult.online: Checking BSEB Bihar board 10th matric result 2019 made easy, check it now

The Bihar board on Saturday declared the Class 10th or matric examination 2019 results. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar Education Department RK Mahajan Jointly declared the BSEB Class 10 results.

Large number of students appear in Bihar board Class 10 examination every year. Due to heavy traffic the website crashes and students find it difficult to check it after it is declared. The Bihar board issued a notification on Friday saying that the BSEB 10th result 2019 can be checked at bsebonline.org and bsebresult.online. There are two links on both these websites to check the results.

The four links to check results are given below:

Two direct links to check results on bsebonline.org are: Link 1 and Link 2 to check BSEB 10th result

Two direct links to check results on bsebresult.online are: Link 1 and Link 2 to check BSEB 10th result

This is the first time that Bihar Board has declared the result in 29 days. Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 result was declared on June 25, 2018.



BSEB declared the intermediate or class 12th results 2019 last Saturday on March 30, 2019.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exam was conducted from February 21 to 28 across 1418 exam centres across the state. A total of 16 lakh 60 thousand 609 candidates had registered for the BSEB Matric exam.

This was also the very first time that the Bihar Board 12th result was declared within 44 days of conducting the exam. The Bihar Board 12th exam was conducted between February 6 and 16.

