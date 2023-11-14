CAT 2023 official mock test out on iimcat.ac.in, link here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released official mock tests of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates who will appear in the B-school entrance test can visit iimcat.ac.in and take it.

CAT 2023 mock test official released (iimcat.ac.in, screenshot)

This mock exam will test candidates in an actual test-like environment which can be beneficial in understanding the nature of papers and help in checking speed and accuracy.

While this test has been designed to simulate the actual exam, it does not necessarily mean that same questions will be asked in CAT 2023, IIM Lucknow has clarified in the notice.

“The Mock Test contains selected questions from previous years' Common Admission Test (CAT) papers with an aim to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs) and the exam console…The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2023 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions,” it said.

The duration of the mock test is 120 minutes, divided into three slots of 40 minutes for each section.

The actual exam will also have 120 minutes divided in the same nature with 40 additional minutes to PwD candidates.

Separate CAT mock test links have been provided to PwD and non-PwD candidates. Check it here.

For the mock test navigation guide, click here.

CAT 2023, the eligibility test for IIM admissions, is scheduled for November 26, 2023.

