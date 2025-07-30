CAT 2025: Know fee details, number of test cities, and official website to apply when registrations open on August 1

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is all set to commence the registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 from Friday, August 1, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website when the registration link is activated. CAT 2025: Registrations for Common Admission Test 2025 will begin from August 1, 2025, Check details on exam fee, number of test cities, and where to apply. (HT file)

Before the registration begins, it is important for applicants to know about a few important details. In this article, we will list out details such as where to apply, number of exam venues, and fee, for the convenience of those candidates who are willing to apply.

Official website to apply

As per the official CAT 2025 advertisement released by IIM Kozhikode, candidates must only apply on iimcat.ac.in. Furthermore, the detailed notification of CAT 2025 will be available only on the official website.

CAT 2025 fee

The fee to apply for CAT 2025 is as follows:

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay ₹ 1300. Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay ₹ 2600. It is to be noted here that candidates will need to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes they are applying for. Furthermore, fee once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances, IIM Kozhikode stated.



Number of exam cities

The Common Admission Test will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be allowed the to select any five test cities in order of their preference.

However, candidates should note here that the list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

Worth mentioning here, the last date to apply for CAT 2025 is September 13, 2025 up to 5 PM.

The CAT Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2025, and the exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025.

The results will be declared tentatively by first week of January 2026.

CAT 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply for CAT 2025 by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for CAT 2025. Enter the details to register yourself, and submit. Log in to your account. Fill in the application form, pay the application fee, and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CAT 2025.